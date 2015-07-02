Only Schweinsteiger can decide Bayern future - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says only Bastian Schweinsteiger can determine his Bayern Munich future amid continued links with a move to Manchester United.

Germany captain Schweinsteiger has etched his name into Bayern folklore having won eight Bundesliga titles, seven DFB-Pokals and the UEFA Champions league in 2013 after making his debut in 2002.

However, the World Cup-winning midfielder has been rumoured to be in line for a reunion with former Bayern boss Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford after making just 15 league starts last season.

The 30-year-old hinted earlier this week that his future remains with the German champions, and head coach Guardiola says Schweinsteiger has earned the right to make his own decision.

"I told him 'the future depends on you'. Basti has managed a great career. He must decide what he does alone," Guardiola said at a news conference on Thursday.

"Of course I am planning to work with Basti next season. Basti has to decide.

"If Schweinsteiger wants to stay here then that's perfect. He's a top player."

Guardiola also welcomed the arrival of Shakhtar Donetsk forward Douglas Costa, who signed a five-year deal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

"I hope he can fit into the team quickly. We will help him of course," he added. "I'm grateful to the club for the signing."