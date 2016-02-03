Onomah signs new long-term Tottenham contract

England youth international Josh Onomah has signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham.

The 18-year-old has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League high-flyers and has done enough to earn a new contract that lasts until 2020.

It is the second contract in less than a year for Onomah, who agreed a four-year deal with Spurs last July.

"We are delighted to announce that Josh Onomah has signed a new contract with the club until 2020," Spurs confirmed via their official website.

Onomah's last appearance came as a substitute in the 4-1 FA Cup win over Colchester United last weekend.