Onyekuru completes Galatasaray loan switch
Henry Onyekuru will spend the 2018-19 season in Turkey after Galatasaray and Everton reached an agreement over a loan deal.
Galatasaray have signed Henry Onyekuru on a season-long loan from Everton.
The Nigerian joined the Toffees ahead of the 2017-18 season, but was immediately loaned out to Anderlecht.
He scored nine goals in 19 appearances for the Belgian side before a knee injury in January cut his campaign short.
Onyekuru arrived on Merseyside after impressing in Belgium with Eupen - his 22 goals making him the Belgian First Division A's joint-top scorer in 2016-17.
are glad to make the signing of Henry Onyekuru official!Nigerian 21-year old winger is joining us from on loan.Welcome, ! July 12, 2018
