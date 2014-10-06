Trending

Opening goal will lift Falcao, says Van Gaal

By

Louis van Gaal expects Radamel Falcao to go from strength to strength after breaking his Manchester United duck.

The Colombia star, a deadline-day recruit on a season-long loan from Monaco, grabbed the winner as United edged out Everton 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Falcao converted in the 62nd minute to secure the points after Steven Naismith had cancelled out an opener from another of United's high-profile new boys, Angel Di Maria.

The decisive goal delighted manager Van Gaal, who said: "He [Falcao] needed that. He was forcing himself too much to score. Now he has, it'll be better after the international break."

Falcao's goal came after the 28-year-old had uncharacteristically failed to convert some earlier opportunities.

After the game, he described his first United strike as "amazing", but conceded: "There was a little bit of relief."

Having claimed back-to-back victories for the first time under Van Gaal following a shaky start to the season, United now lie fourth in the Premier League.

They will resume action after the international break with a trip to West Brom.