Origi welcomes Klopp arrival at Anfield

Divock Origi has hailed the impact of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, insisting he is enjoying the training methods of his new manager compared to former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers.

Origi was signed by Rodgers July last year but was immediately sent back on loan to Lille and rarely featured during the Northern Irishman's spell in charge on Merseyside.

The Belgium striker has been handed a run of games in the first-team due to Liverpool's lengthy injury list and the athletic 20-year-old believes he is reaping the benefits of different techniques.

"Every trainer has his own way of managing and his own methods," Origi said.

"The thing I like is that he’s very direct and can show his plan and convince everybody with his ideas very quickly.

"That is the one thing that struck me from the start of his training sessions: he is very clear in his way of explaining and his vision."

Origi has been played as a centre forward this season, his preferred position, but with Klopp's desire to ultimately play with one sole attacker, the former is open to playing in any position.

"One of my qualities is that I am versatile so I can play as one of two strikers, three strikers, on the wing or upfront as the main forward," Origi added.

"When you are upfront you are closer to the goal and can potentially score more often so I would say I prefer this position.

"But I am young and I will play wherever the coach needs me. It was nice to see the change in tactics and I can adapt.

"I still have a lot of things that I can show to the fans here. One of my attributes is that I can carry the ball and take on defenders in one-on-ones with my pace."