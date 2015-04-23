Oscar: Title could lead to era of dominance

The Stamford Bridge club are marching towards their third crown under Mourinho, following triumphs in his first two seasons in charge back in 2005 and 2006.

Safely navigating Sunday's trip to Arsenal will all but secure the league for Mourinho's men, as they sit 10 points clear of their London rivals heading into the final six games of the season.

And Oscar believes the young squad assembled by Mourinho since his return to the club last term will stand them in good stead for years to come.

He told Perform: "This squad is really young and we've been playing together for a long time. We are improving as the time goes by.

"This is good for the players and for the club. We know each other movements on the pitch.

"We know we are very close to the title, but there are some challenges ahead.

"If we manage to lift this trophy and keep this level of performances we certainly will do some other good seasons like this one."

Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas were key pre-season additions made by Mourinho and Brazil international Oscar hailed the impact of the Spain duo.

"They both added a lot of skills to our squad," he added.

"We had a great team already playing together for a long time and they fitted very well helping us to improve our game in this season.

"Diego is a wonderful scorer and his role in this team is crucial for our results this season."