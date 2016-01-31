Osman unsure over Everton future

Veteran Everton midfielder Leon Osman wants to play on beyond this season but hinted he may have to leave Goodison Park for game time.

Osman's contract at Everton expires at the end of the 2015-16 campaign and the 34-year-old is determined to continue playing.

The two-time England international has been at Everton his entire professional career, bar loan spells with Carlisle United and Derby County, but Osman could be on his way out at the end of the season.

"My contract is up in the summer. I’m still feeling good and that I’m contributing when I’m out on the pitch," he said.

"As it stands at the minute I’m not looking to finish so we’ll wait and see what happens over the next few months.

"I’ve been at Everton my whole career, I’m not going to sit here and say I’m never going to move but if there’s not an offer, I’m not going to finish just yet so I’ll look at all offers."

Osman has made just four Premier League appearances this season for a combined 104 minutes of action.

"It’s been frustrating to have played as many games as I did in the last 10 years or so and then to not be a regular at the minute. It’s been tough," he said.

"I’ve had a number of chats with the manager [Roberto Martinez] and he’s been very positive with me about things.

"It has been an adjustment with a new manager but who’s to say that if David Moyes had stayed that I’d have stayed in his team.

"You just don’t know what might happen in football so it’s all about trying to be the best you can on the training field, be ready for matches when they come and go from there."

He added: "As a professional you have to be ready for every game. I think I’ve been on the bench pretty much every game this season if I’ve not started. So you have to mentally prepare yourself each week for playing.

"There are a number of times I’ve not played and you get yourself hyped up for a game and I’ve gone home disappointed.

"If you don’t do that and you get into the mould of just helping other players you’re never going to be ready and you’ll never look the player you know you are.

"You’ve got to prepare as a professional but ultimately it’s about the team winning and if I can contribute towards that by helping the younger players I’ll be happy to do that too."