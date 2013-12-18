Osvaldo charged by FA over Newcastle fracas

Osvaldo was embroiled in a pitchside fracas in last Saturday's Premier League game that saw the benches of both sides involved in the dying stages of the St James' Park draw.

The incident was sparked by a challenge by Morgan Schneiderlin on Massadio Haidara and the ensuing melee saw goalkeeping coaches from both sides - Newcastle's Andy Woodman and Southampton's Toni Jimenez - sent to the stands by referee Mike Jones.

After reviewing the footage, the Football Association (FA) have charged both Osvaldo and Woodman for violent conduct and improper conduct respectively.

An FA statement read: "Newcastle United coach Andy Woodman and Southampton player Dani Osvaldo have both been charged by the FA following an incident in the recent fixture between the two clubs.

"Osvaldo has been charged with violent conduct in relation to the incident in the 94th minute of the game at St. James's Park on Saturday 14 December.

"Meanwhile, Woodman who was sent to the stands following the incident, has been charged with improper conduct. Neither club will face charges."

Both Osvaldo and Woodman have until Monday to respond to the charges.