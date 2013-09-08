Osvaldo: Roma made it clear I had to go
Southampton striker Pablo Daniel Osvaldo has revealed that Roma were determined to see him leave the Stadio Olimpico in the transfer window.
The Italy international signed for Southampton in a club-record deal in August, and is pleased with his decision to make the switch to the Premier League.
"I found a good group of players and I am relaxed, which is the important thing. I wanted to try an experience abroad, Southampton wanted me and so I decided they were the best option for me," he told Sky Sport Italia.
"I am really happy. I need to adapt to their style of football, which will take a little time, but I have faith."
The 27-year-old - who is currently on international duty with his country - went on to explain that the decision for him to leave Roma was mutual between himself and the Serie A outfit.
However, he added that he was left in no uncertain terms with regard to the club's position on his future.
"Was I in exile (at Roma)? No, I didn't feel that way. I decided to leave along with the club, who made it clear they wanted me to go.
"What do I say to the fans? The normal fans always showed affection for me. Then there are those who don’t experience love the right way and fortunately they are in the minority."
