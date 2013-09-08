Osvaldo: Roma made it clear I had to go

The Italy international signed for Southampton in a club-record deal in August, and is pleased with his decision to make the switch to the Premier League.

"I found a good group of players and I am relaxed, which is the important thing. I wanted to try an experience abroad, Southampton wanted me and so I decided they were the best option for me," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I am really happy. I need to adapt to their style of football, which will take a little time, but I have faith."

The 27-year-old - who is currently on international duty with his country - went on to explain that the decision for him to leave Roma was mutual between himself and the Serie A outfit.

However, he added that he was left in no uncertain terms with regard to the club's position on his future.

"Was I in exile (at Roma)? No, I didn't feel that way. I decided to leave along with the club, who made it clear they wanted me to go.

"What do I say to the fans? The normal fans always showed affection for me. Then there are those who don’t experience love the right way and fortunately they are in the minority."