An overhead, free-kicks and backheels - 10 of Cristiano Ronaldo's best goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has a penchant for the spectacular.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added to his portfolio of phenomenal goals with a stunning overhead kick in Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Despite being 33, Ronaldo showed sensational athleticism for his second of the night, earning a standing ovation from the stunned Juve supporters inside the Allianz Stadium.

Following his latest wondergoal, we recount some of the others he has racked up during an illustrious career.

Manchester United v Portsmouth: January 30, 2008

Perhaps the finest free-kick Ronaldo struck in his career.

The Portuguese developed his reputation as a set-piece master at United and he lashed a phenomenal 25-yard effort past David James as part of a double to send Alex Ferguson's side to the top of the Premier League.

His knuckleball technique sent the ball swirling into the top-right corner for one of his defining Old Trafford moments.

Porto v Manchester United: April 15, 2009

He had absolutely no right to score this one.

Back in his homeland for a Champions League quarter-final against Porto, Ronaldo picked up the ball in the middle of the opposition half, got it out of his feet and sent a searing strike flying past Helton to seal a 1-0 win at the Estadio do Dragao and a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted an unstoppable effort for against Porto on this day in 2009. Stunning! April 15, 2015

Almeria v Real Madrid: April 15, 2010

Ronaldo has developed into more of a penalty-box poacher in recent seasons, but this effort against Almeria was a reminder of how devastating he could be when starting with the ball outside the area.

Rafael van der Vaart won back possession in the Almeria half and the ball was worked to Ronaldo, who accelerated past two challenges, left a third defender for dead with a stepover, and drilled home with his left foot. The visitors would go on to win 2-1.

Sevilla v Real Madrid: December 17, 2011

Sevilla have grown sick of the sight of Ronaldo – he has scored 25 times against them, after all – but this strike in a 6-2 thrashing is perhaps the best of them all.

Collecting Karim Benzema's pass 30 yards out, Ronaldo took advantage of the time and space given to him by the defence to blast a shot into the top-right corner, the swerve on the ball making it totally unstoppable. It was one of three he scored that day at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid: February 26, 2012

This was the first time in 3,396 days that Rayo Vallecano hosted their illustrious neighbours in LaLiga, and Ronaldo ensured it was a memorable encounter.

The Portugal star scored the only goal of the game to keep Madrid's title push on track in impudent fashion, backheeling the ball through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom corner after Rayo failed to clear a corner. It was a rare moment of genius in a scrappy game.

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: April 11, 2012

It's tough to pick between the two stunners in this game.

The first is another free-kick. Ronaldo sent the ball high over the wall from nearly 35 yards out, before it dipped into the bottom-right corner, leaving Thibaut Courtois completely flummoxed. It was also his 50th goal of the season.

His second came after he pulled out to the left and was afforded time and space to launch a magnificent cross-goal strike over Courtois, who he later beat for a third time from the penalty spot in a 4-1 thrashing. Take your pick!

Real Madrid v Valencia: May 4, 2014

It was not enough to keep Madrid's title chase alive but this was another goal that showcased Ronaldo's killer instinct and dexterity.

In second-half injury time, with Valencia 2-1 ahead, Angel Di Maria volleyed over a cross from the left and Ronaldo swivelled to score a backheel volley and snatch a point.

VIDEO - Cristiano Ronaldo's amazing backheel goal against Valencia (English Commentary) May 5, 2014

Real Madrid v Espanyol: January 31, 2016

The most recent one on our list showed Ronaldo isn't quite done when it comes to solo runs and spectacular finishes.

With Madrid already 3-0 up in what would prove to be a 6-0 thrashing, James Rodriguez's pass was deflected into Ronaldo's path and he did the rest, showing brilliant footwork to skip beyond three challenges before rifling home from the edge of the area with his left foot.

Hungary v Portugal: June 22, 2016

Portugal thrice fell behind to Hungary in Lyon during Euro 2016, and Ronaldo brought them level on the second occasion with a display of fine skill.

The captain added a deft flick with his trailing leg to Joao Mario's right-wing cross to make it 2-2, and he cancelled out Balazs Dzsudzsak's second with a double of his own. It was enough to send Portugal into the knockout stages and from there they claimed a maiden international title.

Did you know? Ronaldo can also balance the trophy on his head.July 10, 2016

Juventus v Real Madrid: April 3, 2018

Arguably the finest goal Ronaldo has produced.

Moving away from goal as Dani Carvajal dug a cross towards the penalty spot from the right, the Portuguese lept into the air and connected with a marvellous overhead kick. His leg was at a right angle to his body as he struck with the sweetest of volleys that flew past an idle Gianluigi Buffon.