Overmars reveals United sealed Blind deal by email

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has revealed Daley Blind's transfer to Manchester United in 2014 was done by email, without the clubs sitting down to discuss the move.

United paid a transfer fee in the region of €18 million to lure the Netherlands international away from the Amsterdam ArenA after his impressive 2014 World Cup.

And Overmars was surprised the Premier League side did not even bother flying to Netherlands to try and drive a hard bargain.

"In the past, a transfer like Daley Blind's to Manchester United was precluded by lengthy negotiations," Overmars told De Telegraaf.

"We did not even sit down around the table now. The entire transfer was done by email.

"When Manchester United agreed to meet our asking price, I asked our financial director and legal department to deal with the paper work and that was it.

"That just goes to show big clubs like Manchester United do not get overly worried about such big transfer fees."

The 26-year-old has developed into an important member of the first team at Old Trafford since his move, making 100 appearances in all competitions for United.