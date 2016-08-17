'Overweight and slow' Rooney must deliver, says Parker

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has been described as "overweight and slow" by the club's former defender Paul Parker.

The form of Rooney, 30, for both his club and England has been the subject of much debate over recent years and Parker feels he has not been living up to his lofty reputation.

The ex-full-back – who played for United between 1991 and 1996 – says Jose Mourinho must pick his captain on form and not his reputation.

Parker told 888.com: "This is a defining season for Rooney. It's no longer about him breaking records but finishing his career at Manchester United.

"He needs to show his worth and that he deserves to be in the team and not just because of marketing.

"As much as people appreciate what he's done over the years and how many goals he's scored football is about now and being judged on now.

"If someone had only heard of Wayne Rooney but seen him now they'd think 'Who is this fella? He's overweight and slow. That shot was terrible, and it looks like he can't move or shift his body quick enough'.

Rooney scored as United started their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win at Bournemouth last Sunday.