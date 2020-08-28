Ovie Ejaria leaves Liverpool for Reading on four-year deal

Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria has joined Reading on a four-year deal.

Ejaria, 22, spent last season on loan with the Royals and made 39 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship club.

“Naturally, everybody at the club is delighted to have got this transfer over the line and it is a deal our owner, Mr Dai (Dai Yongge), was very keen to see completed as soon as was possible,” Reading boss Mark Bowen told the club website.

“Ovie has shown everyone his exceptional quality in the time he has spent here on loan and I’m sure all our supporters are excited to see him continue to impress as a Royal during the course of the next four years.”

London-born Ejaria had a previous loan spell with the Royals during the 2018-19 season, making 16 appearances.

The England Under-20 World Cup winner has also spent time at Rangers and Sunderland.

The former Arsenal Academy player joined Liverpool at the age of 16 and made eight appearances for the Reds.