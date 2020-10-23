Oxford derby clash with Swindon postponed after coronavirus cases in Robins camp

Oxford’s Sky Bet League One clash with Swindon has been postponed following a number of positive coronavirus cases at the Wiltshire side.

Because of concerns raised over the risk of further infections, the game – which was due to take place at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon – has been postponed, the Us announced.

Reports emerged on Friday morning that the derby fixture would not happen as scheduled, with confirmation not arriving until the evening.

An investigation into the circumstances will take place in accordance with EFL regulations and a revised date for the fixture will be agreed, both clubs said.