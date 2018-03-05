Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at 'stupid' Henry comments

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has hit back at Thierry Henry for what he believes were "stupid" comments about his abilities back in September.

The midfielder came in for heavy criticism for a poor performance on his full debut for Liverpool in a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the EFL Cup.

Speaking after that match, former Arsenal star Henry said of his former team-mate: "I have been watching him for a very long time and I still don't know what he's good at".

But Oxlade-Chamberlain, who produced a fine performance in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United, feels Henry should have known better.

"Those comments are probably a bit stupid," he said. "When you have watched someone long enough, you know what they can do.

"I think it was more aimed at the end product side of things and doing those things that lead to scoring a goal or setting up a goal.

"Fair enough, I will take those comments on the chin. It cannot shake me. Saying you don't know what I do, when you have worked with me, I think it is a bit stupid."

Oxlade-Chamberlain credits Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for helping to reinvigorate him following his reported £35million transfer from Arsenal last August.

"The important thing is that, when I came here, I had a manager who had faith in me," said the England international.

"That is why I made the step. That is the most important thing. Everyone says you have to be your own biggest fan and believe in yourself.

"I am old enough and wise enough and I have been around it long enough to know that things will be said. There is more in me, I know I have to keep pushing on."