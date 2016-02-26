Oxlade-Chamberlain out for a few weeks, fit for Euros

Arsene Wenger has confirmed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is to miss a "few weeks" of action with a knee injury, but the Arsenal manager expects the England midfielder to be fit for Euro 2016.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered damage to his ligaments in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 first leg at Emirates Stadium.

It was initially feared the winger, who can also play centrally, would miss the rest of the season and possibly the Euros in France.

But Wenger appeared to cool those fears, telling a news conference: "We lost Chamberlain on Tuesday, it's quite serious.

"It keeps him out for a few weeks, he's consulting a specialist. For how long exactly, I don't know.

"I don't think [there's a danger of missing Euros]."

Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained the injury following a strong challenge from Javier Mascherano early in the second half, but Wenger insists there is no blame to place on the Argentina midfielder.

"I don't think it was a malicious tackle. It was a fully committed tackle," the Frenchman added.

"Let's hope we get good news and that's it's only two or three weeks, not six or seven."

Wenger also confirmed that Gabriel is in contention to make his return from a hamstring injury when Arsenal visit Manchester United on Sunday.

The centre-back has not played since the 2-0 win at AFC Bournemouth on February 7 and is set to have a fitness test before the trip to Old Trafford.