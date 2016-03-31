Ozil: Arsenal screwed up in title race

Mesut Ozil has admitted Arsenal only have themselves to blame for falling behind Leicester City and Tottenham in the race for the Premier League title.

Arsene Wenger's men appeared to be on track to win their first title since 2003-04 back in January, but a poor run of form has seen them drop to third place in the table.

Ozil remains hopeful they can turn things around in their remaining eight games to reward Arsene Wenger, but he has acknowledged their underwhelming displays in recent months could cost them.

"Looking at our season so far, we have to be honest and admit that we screwed up ourselves," Ozil told Spox. "We did not play to our potential in the games against the so-called smaller teams. You immediately get punished for that in the Premier League.

"But we still have a chance of winning the title. We have to hope Leicester and Tottenham slip up and then make the most of it.

"I would be delighted for Wenger if we win the title. He played a major role in my decision to join Arsenal. He was desperate to sign me. Everybody knows he is an extraordinary manager. He is always hungry for success, has a lot of experience and always takes his time for the players. He helps players develop."

Arsenal have been plagued with injuries this campaign and Ozil feels they need to add more depth to their squad if they are to challenge for trophies again next term.

"We will only see more good players in the Premier League in the future due to the new TV deal," he added.

"Teams will only get stronger and Arsenal will have to strengthen as well. This season has shown that we struggle when we are missing a number of key players. We cannot allow this to happen again next season."