Ozil back in Arsenal line-up to face Burnley
Mesut Ozil's omission from the matchday 18 to face Tottenham in midweek raised eyebrows but Unai Emery has recalled his star playmaker.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has handed Mesut Ozil a recall as captain for Saturday's Premier League match against Burnley at Emirates Stadium.
Ozil was a surprise omission from the matchday 18 for Wednesday's 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final defeat to rivals Tottenham, heightening speculation he could be set for a move in the January transfer window.
But Emery has restored Ozil to his starting XI as one of six changes to the side that lost a first Premier League game since August at Southampton last weekend.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos is back from suspension to slightly ease Arsenal's defensive worries, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny also in – the latter making his first Premier League start of the season.
Ö Captainin the teamwith the armbandDecember 22, 2018
Alexandre Lacazette partners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack, while Burnley are also set to operate with a pair of strikers as Chris Wood returns to play up front alongside Ashley Barnes in place of the injured Aaron Lennon.
Clarets boss Sean Dyche is sticking with the five-man defence that just fell short in a 1-0 defeat to Spurs last weekend, with Jeff Hendrick replacing Robbie Brady in the only other alteration from the side that started at Wembley.
TEAM NEWS: Here's your Clarets team to face today. December 22, 2018
