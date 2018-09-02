Ozil recalled, Aubameyang and Lacazette both start for Arsenal

Unai Emery has restored Mesut Ozil to Arsenal's starting XI for Sunday's clash with Cardiff City.

Ozil was taken off in the second half of his side's 3-2 loss at Chelsea on August 18 before missing the 3-1 win over West Ham last time out due to illness.

However, the playmaker is selected for the away fixture in the Welsh capital, with the Gunners also including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in an attacking line-up.

Asked about Ozil's role with the Gunners, Emery told the media on Friday: "Mesut in his career, he played as a 10 and on the right - when he was playing at Real Madrid, I remember a lot of matches on the right.

"His quality is for playing between the lines. But I spoke with him for his best position on the pitch and I know he can play right and as a 10. And he wants that I can use him for two positions."

Here’s our team for in text…Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang, LacazetteSubs: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Holding, Elneny, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck September 2, 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has to settle for a seat on the bench for the visitors, while Alex Iwobi drops out of the matchday squad entirely.

As for Cardiff, Danny Ward makes his first Premier League start for the club and Bobby Reid is also drafted in as Neil Warnock's side look to register their first top-flight goal this season.