Pachuca claim Manchester United in Lozano talks

Manchester United are in talks to sign winger Hirving Lozano from Pachuca, the Mexican club have claimed.

The vice-president of Pachuca, Andres Fassi, revealed discussions with Jose Mourinho's side are under way over a transfer for the Mexico international.

According to Fassi, an agreement with United has not yet been reached for Lozano.

"Yes, there are already negotiations with that team [United] but there is still nothing closed [finalised] yet," he said to ESPN.

Lozano, 20, has seven caps for Mexico and has already scored 21 goals in 91 league appearances for Pachuca since making his debut in February 2014.

He appeared four times for his country at the Copa America last month and is set to play at the Olympic Games in August for the Under-23 team.

Lozano's father-in-law has previously been quoted as claiming a deal with United is already done.

United have been busy in the transfer market ahead of the new Premier League season, with Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic already brought in and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the brink of signing from Borussia Dortmund.