Palace close in on Marange
Bordeaux left-back Florian Marange looks set to become Ian Holloway's eighth signing of the transfer window for Crystal Palace.
The 27-year-old recently had a trial at Serie A side Livorno but decided against a move to Italy.
Marange, who has enjoyed loan spells at French clubs Nancy and Le Havre, has reportedly turned down offers from a host of suitors across Europe.
And it now appears as though the Premier League newcomers will be his destination of choice.
"I went there (Livorno), I met with their leaders," he is quoted as saying by L'Equipe.
"The project was interesting, it was playing 3-5-2, a formation I like. But after thinking, I chose Crystal Palace.
"I also had some contact with Brugge and Dynamo Moscow. I refused some proposals.
"Just ask any player where he dreams of signing and he will tell you the Premier League. This really is the best championship in the world."
