Palace confirm Flamini signing

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Mathieu Flamini until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old midfielder was a free agent after being released by Arsenal in July, ending his second spell with the north London club.

"Crystal Palace is a very ambitious club with great players and I am looking forward to being part of that squad," Flamini, who will wear the number four shirt, said in a statement on the club website.

"It is a very interesting challenge for me and I am very excited to be here. I have had chance to discuss the move here with Alan Pardew and he really helped me make my decision."

Manager Alan Pardew added: "I thought it was important to get another midfield player. His playing ability will help us but also his leadership qualities and his ability of how to win games in a passing style. I am delighted that we have secured a player of his stature."

Capped three times by France, Flamini joined the Gunners from Marseille in 2004, leaving for AC Milan in 2008 and returning to north London in 2013.

He will compete with countryman Yohan Cabaye, as well as Scotland's James McArthur and Joe Ledley of Wales for a place in midfield at Selhurst Park.

Flamini offers reinforcement in front of the back four following the sale of former club captain Mile Jedinak to Aston Villa last month.

He follows Steve Mandanda, Andros Townsend, James Tomkins and Christian Benteke in signing for Palace during this transfer window, with Loic Remy also joining on loan from Chelsea.