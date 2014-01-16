Palace need signings 'by hook or by crook'

Palace have not made any acquisitions since the turn of the year, but do have their eyes on a number of targets.

Pulis revealed on Thursday that progress is slow and the Welshman is becoming desperate to add new blood to his squad.

"There's been stuff in the pipeline for three weeks," he said. "The unfortunate thing is we've not been able to do any business.

"By hook or by crook, we have got to try to get players in.

"It is frustrating in respect that the targets are there and you want to try and get the targets."

"But that's football. It's difficult, but I thought we would have had them in by now."

In better news for Pulis, Wales international Jonny Williams has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2018.

The visitors to Selhurst Park this weekend are Pulis' former team Stoke City, now managed by Mark Hughes.

Pulis acknowledges coming up against Stoke will bring memories of his 11-year association with the club - broken only by a one-year spell at Plymouth Argyle - flooding back.

"It's lovely to have Stoke coming down," he continued. "I've got wonderful, wonderful memories of the club.

"One of the things that'll always stick with me is the people of that area.

"The people of that area are special in lots of ways. They're very straight, very forthright and very honest.

"If they want to give me some stick, it's not a problem. If they want to clap and cheer, not a problem again.

"Nothing will take away my feelings for the area, let alone the football club."

Palace currently sit bottom of the Premier League, with one win from their last six matches.