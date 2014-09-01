Palace secure Fryers signing from Spurs

Palace confirmed the news on transfer deadline day on Monday, with the 21-year-old left-back joining on a three-year deal.

Fryers becomes Neil Warnock's second new recruit since he re-joined the club for a second spell in charge and former Manchester United man feels the move to Selhurst Park is the right option for him after just seven Premier League appearances at Spurs last season.

"I found out over the weekend from my agent that there was interest and I knew Crystal Palace were the best club for me at this time of my career," he told Palace's official website.

"I am very excited to be here and it's a fresh start for me now.

"I can't wait to get out on the training pitch and show what I can do.

"I have met Neil Warnock and we had a good chat about the game and things on and off the pitch.

"I am really looking forward to working with such a great manager and getting to know my new team-mates."