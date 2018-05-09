Palace spearhead Zaha named Premier League Player of the Month

Wilfried Zaha has been named the Premier League Player of the Month after dragging Crystal Palace clear of the relegation dogfight in April.

The in-form attacker netted four goals in as many games as Palace collected eight points in the penultimate month of the season.

Palace were in peril after losing each of their first seven league matches, but secured top-flight football for another season with a 2-1 win at Stoke City last weekend.

Zaha has been integral to the recovery - netting eight times in total - and has now become his club's first Player of the Month recipient since Andy Johnson in October 2004.

"I'm just happy that the performances are coming together and people are actually seeing for themselves that I've put in the hard work," the 25-year-old said.

Speaking about the central striking role he has been asked to fill, Zaha added: "I prefer playing up front really, because I feel like if I make the right run, or if I get the ball at the right time, I can just be one-on-one with the defender and then if I manage to get past the centre-back, it's one-on-one with the 'keeper.

"So, I feel better in that position."

Buzzzing to get my first POTM award. Thanks for all your support! May 9, 2018

Meanwhile, Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen scooped Goal of the Month for the first time courtesy of his stunning long-range strike in the come-from-behind 3-1 win at Chelsea.

"Before I received the ball I knew I had some space to take it into and to get my shot away," the Denmark international said of his 30-yard effort.

"It's definitely up there [as one of my best] and it's one of my most important goals. I am pleased with how it went in."