Palermo's Dybala open to Juventus switch

Dybala has caught the attention of top clubs across Europe and is expected to be a big-money mover at the end of the season.

His 13 goals have helped Palermo secure a comfortable mid-table position in Serie A, but he looks set to leave, with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Arsenal all credited with an interest in the 21-year-old from Argentina.

However, Dybala is hoping to remain in Italy, handing Juve the upper hand in the race for his signature.

"I admit, I'm fond of Italy. It made me famous and I'd love to stay here in Serie A," he told the Gazzetta dello Sport. "I don't speak a word of English or French, but that's not to rule anything out.

"Playing in Europe's top competition [the UEFA Champions League] is everyone's dream. That said, there are also big teams who are not playing in it. But I'd like it, I can't deny that.

"Would playing for a team which has four Scudetti in a row be a good thing? It can go both ways. It would be an advantage, because Juve are a team which is never satisfied.

"With the hunger they have, they could end up getting 10 Scudetti in a row.

"Playing with someone like [Andrea] Pirlo, everything becomes easier, especially for a striker. Pirlo manages to make everything simple, even the most difficult things.

"You could see that, for example, in the first leg against Monaco [in the Champions League], his genius created the penalty that decided the game."