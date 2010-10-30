Panathinaikos close gap on Olympiakos

Belgian striker Kevin Mirallas put Ernesto Valverde's team ahead at the Olympic Stadium with a superb solo effort but France striker Cisse netted twice after half-time to clinch the points for Nikos Nioplias' side.

After a nervous start from both teams, Mirallas broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, cutting in from the left flank and skipping past three Panathinaikos defenders before beating Alexandros Tzorvas with a low shot.

The home side moved up a gear after the break, however, Cisse sliding in to convert a Lazaros Christodoulopoulos cross to level matters in the 57th minute.

The former Liverpool forward then netted his seventh league goal of the season from the penalty spot six minutes later after he was felled in the box by Avraam Papadopoulos.

Third-placed AEK Athens, who have won two successive league matches under new coach Manuel Jimenez, travel to Panionios on Sunday.

In Saturday's other two matches, Aris Salonika moved up to fourth after a 2-0 home win over Atromitos courtesy of goals from Javito and Nikos Lazaridis, while struggling Larissa ran out 3-0 winners against Skoda Xanthi.