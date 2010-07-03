Paraguay v Spain: FREE bet

There is every chance we could have a European winner for the second time running. Holland will fancy their chances in the semi-final and could await either Spain or Germany in the final.

Before anyone gets carried away there are still some games to play and Spain need to see off Paraguay and not get complacent like they did against Switzerland.

Also they should pray their match doesn’t go to penalties because Paraguay looked deadly from 12-yards against Japan.

Spain are 4/9 to win this inside the 90 minutes, it’s 3/1 it ends a draw and FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power rank Paraguay as 15/2 chances to cause a shock.

Could we have another favourite fall at the quarter final stage?

David Villa has seen one of his rivals for the Golden Boot sent home; Luis Fabiano will score no more goals in this World Cup.

So Villa will have added incentive to put Paraguay to the sword. Barcelona’s new man is the 3/1 favourite to score the first goal and you have to think he’s the best bet with Fernando Torres out of sorts.

The Spanish midfield play their way into attacking postions. And with their tic-tac passing game they try and score the perfect goal which brings the likes of Xavi and Iniesta into the betting reckoning, who will both start.

