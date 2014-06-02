Paraguay Wrap: Leaders Libertad bounce back

Libertad accounted for basement club 12 de Octubre 1-0 courtesy of Antonio Bareiro's second-half goal at the Estadio Dr. Nicolas Leoz.

Pedro Sarabia's men were routed 4-0 by Cerro Porteno last week but Bareiro's 59th-minute strike proved to be the match winner as Libertad moved to 39 points with five matches remaining in the Apertura phase.

Second-placed Guarani are hot on the heels of Libertad after they crushed Deportivo Capiata 6-0.

Fernando Fernandez was the man-of-the-match, netting four goals against the struggling outfit.

The 22-year-old striker has now scored five goals in two games.

Elsewhere, Nacional Asuncion and 3 de Febrero went head-to-head twice.

Third-placed Nacional Asuncion travelled to 3 de Febrero on Thursday and won 2-0 in their rescheduled round six clash.

The two teams met again on Sunday and played out a goalless draw.

General Diaz were 2-1 winners against fifth-placed Sol de America on Saturday thanks to second-half goals from Jorge Gimenez and Juan Noguera.

Meanwhile, Pablo Espinoza scored in the 89th minute as Rubio Nu salvaged a 1-1 draw at Sportivo Luqueno on Friday.