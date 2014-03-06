Pardew accepts FA charge over Meyler headbutt

Pardew faces punishment after he was sent off during his side's 4-1 win at the KC Stadium last Saturday for thrusting his head into the face of Hull City midfielder Meyler.

The incident occurred after a brief exchange between the two as Meyler prepared to take a throw-in.

The 52-year-old was fined £100,000 by Newcastle while being warned of his future behaviour, and the FA subsequently charged him for allegedly being "involved in an incident with a Hull City player that amounted to improper conduct".

Pardew had until 6pm on Thursday to respond, and a statement published on Newcastle's official website soon after confirmed he has admitted the charge and requested a personal hearing.

"Pardew was involved in an incident with a Hull City player in the 72nd minute of the Barclays Premier League fixture," read the statement.

"Pardew has requested a personal hearing, the date of which will be set in due course."

Former West Ham boss Pardew received a two-match touchline ban last season for pushing a referee's assistant during a Premier League game against Tottenham.

The FA was also prompted to "remind him of his responsibilities" after a foul-mouthed rant towards Manchester City counterpart Manuel Pellegrini earlier this term.