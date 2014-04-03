Pardew bemoans injury crisis

Sitting comfortably placed in ninth position in the table, Newcastle's season is in danger of petering out after back-to-back defeats at the hands of Everton and Southampton in their last two outings.

Their cause has not been aided by injury problems, with Pardew expecting to be without four first-team regulars on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul and right-back Mathieu Debuchy are both out with respective knee and groin injuries, while top scorer Loic Remy has an ankle problem and Moussa Sissoko has picked up a hamstring strain.

"We've got a real injury crisis at the moment," said Pardew. "We've lost Moussa this week, so of the team that started when we beat Manchester United (away), five won't play, although one (Yohan Cabaye) has left the club.

"Moussa has a hamstring strain and we think it will be two or three weeks. He's been a terrific player for us, and has had a great season.

"(Remy) was finding his feet a little bit last season, but this year has served him well.

"Will he be ready for the weekend game? No. We think he's got a chance for Stoke, but we thought he had a chance for this week and are a little bit disappointed that he hasn't."