Pardew charged with improper conduct

Pardew caused widespread outrage when he thrust his head into the face of Hull City midfielder Meyler during Newcastle's 4-1 victory on Saturday.

The incident followed a brief shoving exchange on the touchline as the Irishman prepared to take a throw-in.

Newcastle fined Pardew £100,000 on the evening of the incident, while League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan branded the 52-year-old's actions "unacceptable and insupportable" the following day.

A statement from the FA on Monday read: "It is alleged that in the 72nd minute of the fixture, Pardew was involved in an incident with a Hull City player that amounted to improper conduct.

"Due to the serious violent and/or aggressive nature of the reported behaviour this case has been designated as non-standard.

"Pardew has until 6pm on Thursday 6 March 2014 to respond to the charge."

Pardew received a two-match touchline ban last season for pushing a referee's assistant during a match against Tottenham.

Furthermore, the former Southampton boss was forced to apologise for a foul-mouthed rant at Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini earlier this term, which prompted the FA to "remind him of his responsibilities".

The extent of Pardew’s potential punishment for his latest transgression is as yet unclear.