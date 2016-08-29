Pardew confirms 'one or two' more signings

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew confirmed he will make "one or two" more signings before the transfer window closes.

Pardew already broke the club's transfer record this window, bringing in striker Christian Benteke from Liverpool in a £32million deal.

The 55-year-old also completed deals for Andros Townsend, Steve Mandanda and James Tomkins to strengthen the side.

However, Pardew said he is still not done in the transfer market, expecting to complete some more business before the window closes on Wednesday, despite admitting difficulties in getting a few deals over the line.

"You can rest assured that one or two are coming in," he said.

"We're not really close on anyone at the moment. We were close; it's gone away a little bit, so that's the world we're in at the moment. Everybody's jostling, but it will all happen.

"Just perhaps a bit of common sense here from agents, chief executives, and then we'll be okay."

Palace are 17th in the Premier League standings after three games, with one draw and two losses from the opening fixtures.