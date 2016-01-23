Pardew criticises Tottenham hero Alli for alleged stamp
While Dele Alli stole the show in Tottenham's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, Alan Pardew was less than impressed with another side of his game.
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has criticised Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli over an alleged stamp on Yohan Cabaye during Spurs' 3-1 win at Selhurst Park.
After Harry Kane cancelled out Jan Vertonghen's own goal that opened the scoring for Palace, Alli effectively settled the game in Tottenham's favour with a stunning strike.
Alli controlled the ball and flicked it over the head of Mile Jedinak before volleying into the bottom-left corner on the turn from the edge of the area.
Nacer Chadli's long-range curling effort then made it 3-1 in the 95th minute, but Pardew was less than impressed by another side to Alli's game.
"I haven't heard anything from my analysts about that [challenge], but I certainly do know that I was in front when Yohan Cabaye got stamped on by Dele," he said.
"It's something that he [Alli] needs to cut out of his game, I don't know why he did it. It was something he shouldn't have done.
"He is a great player, though. I'm not going to moan about spilt milk."
