Pardew criticises Tottenham hero Alli for alleged stamp

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has criticised Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli over an alleged stamp on Yohan Cabaye during Spurs' 3-1 win at Selhurst Park.

After Harry Kane cancelled out Jan Vertonghen's own goal that opened the scoring for Palace, Alli effectively settled the game in Tottenham's favour with a stunning strike.

Alli controlled the ball and flicked it over the head of Mile Jedinak before volleying into the bottom-left corner on the turn from the edge of the area.

Nacer Chadli's long-range curling effort then made it 3-1 in the 95th minute, but Pardew was less than impressed by another side to Alli's game.

"I haven't heard anything from my analysts about that [challenge], but I certainly do know that I was in front when Yohan Cabaye got stamped on by Dele," he said.

"It's something that he [Alli] needs to cut out of his game, I don't know why he did it. It was something he shouldn't have done.

"He is a great player, though. I'm not going to moan about spilt milk."