Pardew eyeing 'quality' signings

Alan Pardew hopes a top-half finish in the Premier League will enable Crystal Palace to lure high-calibre players to Selhurst Park.

The London club were in the relegation zone when Pardew took over at the start of the year, but surged up the table to finish 10th.

Pardew masterminded 10 top-flight victories as Palace boss and the former Newcastle United manager is now eyeing new faces that can take the club to another level.

He said: "We're in a good position because we don't need to speculate, we just need to buy some quality.

"I hope players up and down the country and in Europe have seen the potential of this place.

"It's a London club - the only club south of the river - and we can really kick on. I hope players want to come here."

Marouane Chamakh scored the only goal of the game as Palace finished the season with a home victory over Swansea City on Sunday.