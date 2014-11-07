Pardew: Gutierrez set to return in one month

Alan Pardew has revealed that the popular Argentinian midfielder could make a sensational return to the club after winning his year-long battle with cancer.

Gutierrez, 31, has been back in training with his first team, Argentinian side Velez Sarsfield, in anticipation of a return to Tyneside.

"We had a response from his surgeon to say that in about a month's time he can cope with professional training," Pardew said.

"So we are not rushing him in any shape or form, just letting Jonas have some time because it's such an illness that you do need a lot of recovery time for that.

"But he's in great shape. Colo (Fabricio Coloccini) tells me he is in good form and we are looking forward to seeing him.

"It's massive news for the squad because he is a much-loved figure here."

Gutierrez had been undergoing chemotherapy in his native Argentina, having had a testicle removed in October 2013 after a collision with then-Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna prompted a scan, which resulted in his diagnosis.

Pardew revealed on Friday that another Newcastle winger, Gabriel Obertan, could be out for more than two months following surgery on a torn thigh muscle.

"He's (Obertan) had an operation and we're looking at a minimum of six-to-eight weeks," Pardew told the club's official website.

"It's a blow to us, and although we had a great result against Liverpool, losing Gaby was the blow of the day."

Rising star Rolando Aarons is also a doubt for Sunday's trip to West Bromwich Albion.

Pardew added: "Rolando is a worry for Sunday because he has a little knock that we are concerned about.

"That is disappointing for us because his talent is there for all to see in terms of the little cameos and roles he has had."