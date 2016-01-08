Pardew hits out at Warnock over Austin comments

Alan Pardew has hit out at former Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock over his suggestion the club should sign QPR striker Charlie Austin.

Warnock's second stint in charge of Palace ended in December 2014 with the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone, before Pardew succeeded the former Sheffield United boss and led the club to an impressive 10th-place finish last term.

Earlier this week Warnock suggested that Austin, who is once again reported to be attracting interest from top-flight clubs, would be a good signing for Palace during the January transfer window.

However, Pardew had no interest in listening to Warnock's views.

"Neil Warnock was the manager here and he didn't do very well, so I am not really interested in his opinion," Pardew said. "Charlie Austin is of no interest to us.

"I have seen all the players that have been linked with us and not one of those is true. Somebody is giving out false information.

"We are looking at one or two choices but the names that have been linked with us, it is not them."