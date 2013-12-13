Pardew keen to retain Cisse services

The out-of-favour 28-year-old has failed to score a single Premier League goal in 12 appearances this season and has not started a top-flight fixture since the club's 2-1 triumph at Cardiff City on October 5.

Cisse - who made the switch to St James' Park in January 2012 from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg - has been used sparingly due to the form of loan signing Loic Remy, who has eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances, while Shola Ameobi has also been in favour in recent matches.

Speculation has mounted that Cisse will seek a move away from Newcastle in January, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly interested in tying up a deal.

But Pardew insists there are no plans to sell the Senegal international and says clubs would have to break the bank to secure his signature.

"I am sure that, come January, a lot of teams will be looking at our situation," Pardew said. "But they'd have to spend a lot of money to get him (Cisse).

"I would suggest to any club (wanting to buy Cisse), just look at (chairman) Mike Ashley's record of selling players. Would it cost a hell of a lot? Correct.

"I am sure he is not ecstatic right now because footballers want to play. I have no problem with that. But he has certainly not sulked about it.

"He is trying to do his job, but it is not easy. He has previously been a regular throughout his career, so this is not an easy thing to deal with.

"He is training well and looks sharp and ready and I genuinely think that before we get to the FA Cup game (against Cardiff City in January), he will have played. But he is going to have to take his chance now because Shola has done well.

"Remy is obviously playing well, and Hatem (Ben Arfa) looked terrific when came on at Manchester United. So Papiss is in the pool now, and if he wants to be a regular, which Remy is now - and you could not argue with that - he needs to take his chance when he gets it."