Pardew: Lambert move to Palace is unlikely

Pardew has secured victories over Dover Athletic and Tottenham in his first two games at the helm since leaving Newcastle United to return to Palace, where he enjoyed a spell as a player.

The 53-year-old is still eager to strengthen this month, though, and revealed that he has been in contact with Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers with a view to bringing Lambert to the capital.

Pardew signed Lambert from Bristol Rovers during his tenure at Southampton, but the Londoner expects to fail in his attempt to sign the striker for a second time.

He said: "I did have a conversation with Brendan, but I don't think that Rickie is going anywhere,

"I think that Rickie wants to stay there and try and win his position. I have no doubt that he can do that."

Pardew was pleased with Glenn Murray's performance in the 2-1 derby victory over Tottenham on Saturday, but is eager to bolster his attacking options.

He said: "We still need one or two players, that is progressing pretty good and we hope to have some news this week, which I think might help us.

"We are kind of monitoring strikers. I don't think my pool of strikers have any problem with that. They know competition is coming in.

"Murray was terrific and I was really pleased with him and that is a boost for us, but there will be, hopefully, a striker or two arriving."

Toronto FC striker Jermain Defoe has also been linked with a move to Palace, but Pardew said he has not made an approach for the former England international.

He said: "Personally, no [I have not enquired about him] but I know Jermain from my West Ham days and I know what he can do,

"It will be interesting to see if he comes on the market and if he pitches in. He will probably have a couple of choices, I should think."