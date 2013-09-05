Pardew reveals Cabaye talks in bid to move on

The France international midfielder was the subject of a rejected bid from Arsenal last month and reportedly refused to play for Newcastle before returning to the squad for Saturday's 1-0 home win over Fulham after missing the first two Premier League fixtures of the season.

Cabaye was given a mixed reception as he came off the bench to feature against Fulham, with Pardew now keen to sit down with the 27-year-old to discuss his future at the club.

"It was important to get him out there on Saturday, it will make it easier to move on although there is a lot of talking to be done between now and Aston Villa," Pardew said.

"We will speak with Yohan and with his representatives to make sure that we go forward hand-in-hand."

The 52-year-old also insisted that he felt Cabaye's omission from the France squad for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the first of which is against Georgia on Friday, was due to the disruption caused by uncertainty over his future at club level.

"The guy has a World Cup at the end of the year and he is a big part of France's plans. He hasn't been picked this week and I think that was a bit of a shock to him," he added.

"It was only because of the (transfer_ situation, because I think he's nailed on in their team. That whole situation will resolve itself."