Pardew wants Terry at Palace

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has expressed his interest in signing Chelsea captain John Terry.

Speaking in the aftermath of Sunday's 5-1 FA Cup fourth-round win at MK Dons, Terry announced he would leave Chelsea at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Chelsea subsequently issued a statement saying that they would "keep the channels of dialogue open" over the possibility of Terry remaining at Stamford Bridge, while the 35-year-old said he wished to continue his career, but would not do so at another Premier League club.

None of this has dissuaded Pardew, who confirmed he would happily try to persuade the former England skipper to move across London to Selhurst Park.

"I've bumped into John Terry on occasion and asked him many times to join me," Pardew said. "He always sniggers at the suggestion.

"Of course I will ask one more time. I'm sure I'll bump into him again and ask the question."

Pardew believes the reputation Terry has crafted as a four-time Premier League winner makes him a defender any manager would be keen to have in their ranks.

He added: "He's got a winning mentality that anyone would want. I've seen his comments about leaving Chelsea and he's probably called it right.

"He'll have plenty of options – MLS, Gary Neville has gone to Spain, and there's China.

"He's got now until the summer to decide the right move for him and his family."