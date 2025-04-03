Liverpool report: Marc Guehi 'set for exit' with Virgil van Dijk replacement green-lit

Liverpool are closing in on Marc Guehi to replace Virgil van Dijk

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is set to be in-demand once again this summer
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is set to be in-demand once again this summer

Liverpool have lodged official interest in Marc Guehi.

Guehi - who was repeatedly chased unsuccessfully by Newcastle United in 2024 - has just one year left on his deal at Selhurst Park and rumours are again beginning to swoop in regarding his future.

The Three Lions international was one of the standout performers for England at Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate's side narrowly missed out on glory when they were beaten by Spain in Berlin.

Marc Guehi 'set for exit' at Crystal Palace for Liverpool

Marc Guehi in action for England against the Republic of Ireland in November 2024.

Marc Guehi in action for England against the Republic of Ireland in November 2024.

The Eagles stood firm and rejected a third bid from Newcastle worth £65m last year before Tottenham saw their advances to sign the defender kicked back in January.

But according to new information, two more Premier League clubs now want to sign the 24-year-old and are eyeing their own advances when the summer window opens in just a few months.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is wanted by at least four Premier League clubs

According to reports from TBR Football, Chelsea and Liverpool have now entered the race to sign Guehi and are set to rival Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United later this year.

With just one year left on his contract, Palace officials may now deem it the correct time to move on the England international who is more than likely set to cost any club upwards of £75m.

"If I had a magic wand to sort everything out in an instant I would, but I don’t," said the former Chelsea man when asked about his future last year. "You can’t control any exterior noise. I just focus on my football and giving my best.

"I want to play as long as possible. If I could play to 40, great. I have stopped trying to figure out where I end up [in my career] because you can get too wrapped up in those things. I’ve had a few goals that didn’t go quite right, saying at this age I should be here. That's a bit too presumptuous. Everyone has their own journey."

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot looks on during the Premier League match against Wolves at Anfield in Liverpool, UK on 16 February, 2025.

Liverpool are in the hunt for a new centre-back especially given the uncertainty around Virgil van Dijk

In FourFourTwo's view, we can see Guehi back at Chelsea this summer but a move to Liverpool would be the best for his future and we would jump if given the chance to play under Arne Slot and excel next to Ibrahima Konate.

Crystal Palace are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they host local rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in the M23 derby.

