Paredes ends Watford exile with Olympiacos switch
Juan Carlos Paredes has not played since August but Greek champions Olympiacos have handed him an escape route.
Olympiacos have completed the signing of Juan Carlos Paredes from Watford.
The 29-year-old has joined the Greek champions on loan until the end of the season, with the option of making the move permanent in the next transfer window.
"Watford wing-back Juan Carlos Paredes has secured a loan move to Olympiacos until the end of the 2016-17 season," the Premier League club said in a statement.
"The Greek Superleague champions also have the option on a permanent deal for the Ecuador international in the summer."
Olympiacos signs Paredes: January 31, 2017
The Ecuador international made 20 appearances in 2015-16 but has featured only once under Walter Mazzarri this season, in a 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Gillingham on August 23.
