Paredes ends Watford exile with Olympiacos switch

Olympiacos have completed the signing of Juan Carlos Paredes from Watford.

The 29-year-old has joined the Greek champions on loan until the end of the season, with the option of making the move permanent in the next transfer window.

"Watford wing-back Juan Carlos Paredes has secured a loan move to Olympiacos until the end of the 2016-17 season," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"The Greek Superleague champions also have the option on a permanent deal for the Ecuador international in the summer."

Olympiacos signs Paredes: January 31, 2017

The Ecuador international made 20 appearances in 2015-16 but has featured only once under Walter Mazzarri this season, in a 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Gillingham on August 23.