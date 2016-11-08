Paredes suffers ankle ligament tear

Leandro Paredes is expected to miss Roma's trip to Atalanta on November 24 after suffering an ankle ligament injury during Sunday's win over Bologna.

Paredes suffered the problem after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 triumph at Stadio Olimpico, but was able to finish the match.

However, tests have revealed the 22-year-old suffered a partial tear of his ankle ligament and Roma do not expect him to return for a least two weeks.

That means the midfielder will miss the clash with Bologna and he could be a doubt for Roma's Europa League showdown with Viktoria Plzen.

"Leandro Paredes underwent tests on Tuesday which revealed a partial lateral ligament tear in his right ankle," read a statement.

"The midfielder was caught by an opponent during Sunday's Serie A victory over Bologna.

"His recovery time is estimated at around two weeks."