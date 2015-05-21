Paris Saint-Germain v Reims: Parisians ready to celebrate title triumph

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain will celebrate their latest title triumph in Saturday's final league game against Reims on Saturday.

The Parc des Princes faithful will salute another successful domestic campaign as PSG are handed the trophy for the third year running.

What had for so long been a close-fought battle for the crown came to an end last weekend, with PSG beating Montpellier to open up an eight-point gap over a Lyon side who were held at home by Bordeaux.

Laurent Blanc's men cannot afford to be in full-on party mode just yet, though, with a Coupe de France final against Auxerre to come at the end of the month.

With the Coupe de la Ligue also under their belts, PSG are aiming to become the first French side to win a treble when they tackle the second-tier underdogs at the Stade de France.

But first it is Reims who will be out to spoil the mood and Olivier Guegan's side enter the match on the back of consecutive wins over Evian and Rennes.

Head coach Guegan has overseen an upturn in form, winning three of his five games in charge since taking over from Jean-Luc Vasseur last month.

Vasseur's tenure had started so promisingly when, in his first game at the helm, Reims held reigning champions PSG to a 2-2 draw.

However, PSG's record on the road is not nearly as impressive as their home form.

In 18 matches at the Parc des Princes, PSG have dropped just eight points and racked up 49 goals, boasting the only unbeaten home record in the division.

Their last home match may serve as a cautionary tale to Reims, with Guingamp having been thrashed 6-0 in the capital.

Star strikers Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed a hat-trick and a brace respectively, moving their combined tally for the season to 35 Ligue 1 goals.

And it is in defence that Reims have struggled the most this term, conceding a league-high 63 goals.

Last Saturday's 1-0 victory over Rennes produced Reims' first clean sheet since February and a buoyant PSG will doubtless look to exploit any weaknesses as they seek a pre-cup final boost.

Given that there is nothing but pride at stake, Blanc may consider resting some of his key players with an eye on the Auxerre match, with the likes of Zoumana Camara and Lucas Digne in the frame.