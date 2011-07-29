Park delighted to prove doubters wrong

The South Korea international, who arrived from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2005, has played 177 matches in six seasons with the Red Devils, with manager Sir Alex Ferguson often turning to him for the club's more challenging matches.

Yet when he first arrived in England, the 30-year-old was dismissed by some as having only been brought to United to boost the club's commercial operation in the Far East.

And Park, who has won four Premier League titles and one Champions League with United, is certain he has dispelled this myth.

"At first, some said I was selling shirts," Park is reported to have said in The Sun. "It was my first year and maybe they thought an Asian player could not perform in European football.

"I have shown it was the wrong thing to think and am delighted with that. I have proved I can play in European football.

Park was the first Korean to play in the Premier League, and has since been followed by the likes of Lee Young-Pyo, Lee Chung-Yong and Sunderland new-boy Ji Dong-Won.

And the midfielder is certain that more of his countryman will follow his trail to English football.

"More Korean players will come. There are Korean players with the talent to play in Europe. Hopefully, they'll show how Asian football has improved."