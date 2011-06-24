Park pours cold water on exit reports

The 30-year-old South Korean international has made 121 league appearances for the Red Devils and proved key to their success in recent years with his tireless displays, scoring in United's Champions League quarter-final victory over Chelsea last season.

Park, who has been linked with moves to Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in Spain, had recently hinted that he might end his career with another club, telling reporters ahead of a charity match in Vietnam:

"According to circumstances, I might leave Manchester United and retire in another team. I won't be able to show my best after one or two years. I don't know how long I can stay at Manchester."

However, the former PSV Eindhoven man has insisted that he is committed to the Red Devils and wants to help the club win a record 20th Premier League crown in 2011/12.

"It would be an honour for me to keep playing for Manchester United," Park told reporters in Hong Kong at a fan gathering at Manchester United Restaurant & Bar.

"I have nothing to say about any transfer rumours, I just want to stay at Manchester United.

"As an Asian player, it's an honour to play for the biggest club in the world. I and other players want to achieve 20th league title for United."