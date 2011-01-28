Park retires on 100 South Korea caps

Park, 29, did not play in the 3-2 victory over Uzbekistan at the Al Sadd Stadium on Friday meaning he retires on 100 caps.

The Manchester United midfielder, who became the first Asian to compete in a European Champions League final when United lost to Barcelona in 2009, joins experienced full-back Lee Young-pyo, who won his 127th cap on Friday, in stepping down from the national team.

"Two players of our team Park Ji-sung and Lee Young-pyo are retiring today from international football, they've done a remarkable job for the prosperity of Korean football," Cho told reporters.

"It would be better if I could retain both of them in the national team but other players have done an excellent job."

Park had earlier told reporters he had scheduled a media conference in Seoul on Monday after again dodging questions on his future.

Both players were tossed in to the air by other squad members after the final whistle.

"They are really great players for 10 years and I am really proud of them and they showed to the people all over the world that Korean football is getting better," midfielder Ki Sung-yeung told reporters.