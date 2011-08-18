Parker wanted by Warnock

Parker has been linked with a move away from Upton Park following the club’s relegation to the Championship in May.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been credited with an interest in the England international but as of yet, no move has materialised.

However, with Tony Fernandes now the majority shareholder at QPR, the West London side are expected to strengthen before the transfer window closes.

Parker is one of the names mooted with a potential move to QPR as Warnock admitted he is looking to strengthen the side before the August 31 deadline.

“We have a few days left to bring targets that we do really need at the club to take us where we want to be,” Warnock told Sky Sports News.

“I don't think we should talk about players at other clubs at the moment. We should do it in the right way. [Parker] is just one of a number of options and we have different positions and different options.

“We'll try to get our number one targets in all those positions and if not we'll try to get the number two targets and so forth.

“We're actively looking at a number of players before the deadline closes. We are looking at quality players to bring to the club.”



By Ben McAleer