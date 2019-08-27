Partick Thistle sign Zanatta

Partick Thistle have signed forward Dario Zanatta from Hearts on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old scored once in 20 first-team appearances for Hearts and played for Queen’s Park, Raith Rovers and Alloa on loan.

Zanatta told Thistle’s website: “It was made clear to me that I wasn’t going to get the game time I was looking for at Hearts and Thistle got in contact with me early on so I’m just excited to get it sorted and looking forward to getting games and kicking on.”

Zanatta became Thistle’s second signing in 24 hours after former Motherwell and Brighton centre-back Ben Hall arrived on a short-term deal.